ATHENS - Mrs. Dorothy Johnston, age 81, of Athens, Alabama, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on February 23, 2020. Mrs. Johnston was born in the Pletcher community in Chilton County, Alabama to Clifton G. Crawford and Phenecia I. Deavors on August 29, 1938.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Gene W. Johnston, Sr; daughter, Karen J. Frost (Randell); and son, Gene W. Johnston, Jr. (Dona).
She was a long time resident of Selma and Tuscaloosa, Alabama. She and her husband moved to Athens, Alabama to be near her daughter and son-in-law in 2015.
Final care and arrangements have been entrusted to Selma Funeral Home.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 22, 2020