Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Johnston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Johnston


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Johnston Obituary
ATHENS - Mrs. Dorothy Johnston, age 81, of Athens, Alabama, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on February 23, 2020. Mrs. Johnston was born in the Pletcher community in Chilton County, Alabama to Clifton G. Crawford and Phenecia I. Deavors on August 29, 1938.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Gene W. Johnston, Sr; daughter, Karen J. Frost (Randell); and son, Gene W. Johnston, Jr. (Dona).
She was a long time resident of Selma and Tuscaloosa, Alabama. She and her husband moved to Athens, Alabama to be near her daughter and son-in-law in 2015.
Final care and arrangements have been entrusted to Selma Funeral Home.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -