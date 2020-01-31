|
|
TUSCALOOSA - Graveside services for Dorothy Lavelle Copeland Usry, age 83, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., will be Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Gilbertown with Rev. Howard Gaston officiating. Visitation will be at Bumpers Funeral Home from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday prior to the service.
Ms. Usry passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at her residence in Tuscaloosa. She was born October 3, 1936, in Choctaw County, Alabama.
Survivors include her daughter, Martha Owens; brothers, Morris Copeland (Joann), Mitchell Copeland, Marshall Copeland, Jimmy Copeland (Linda) and Michael Copeland (Glenda); sisters, Delaine Eldridge, Jean Kelly (Michael), and Rona James (Doug); 17 nieces and nephews; 22 great- nieces and great- nephews; and 10 great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Elva Copeland; husband, Robert Usry; one infant brother; brother, Bobby Copeland; and sister, Julia Sterling.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jan. 31, 2020