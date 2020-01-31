Home

Bumpers Funeral Home - Butler
302 Vanity Fair Avenue
Butler, AL 36904
(205)459-2515
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
2:30 PM
Pleasant Hill Cemetery
Gilbertown, AL
Dorothy Lavelle Copeland Usry


1936 - 2020
Dorothy Lavelle Copeland Usry Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Graveside services for Dorothy Lavelle Copeland Usry, age 83, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., will be Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Gilbertown with Rev. Howard Gaston officiating. Visitation will be at Bumpers Funeral Home from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday prior to the service.
Ms. Usry passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at her residence in Tuscaloosa. She was born October 3, 1936, in Choctaw County, Alabama.
Survivors include her daughter, Martha Owens; brothers, Morris Copeland (Joann), Mitchell Copeland, Marshall Copeland, Jimmy Copeland (Linda) and Michael Copeland (Glenda); sisters, Delaine Eldridge, Jean Kelly (Michael), and Rona James (Doug); 17 nieces and nephews; 22 great- nieces and great- nephews; and 10 great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Elva Copeland; husband, Robert Usry; one infant brother; brother, Bobby Copeland; and sister, Julia Sterling.
Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements handled by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jan. 31, 2020
