ALICEVILLE - Dorothy Marie Britt, age 82, of Aliceville, Ala., passed away August 6, 2020 at Aliceville Manor Nursing Home. Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Pine Grove Cemetery with Rev. Larry Potts officiating and Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will follow the service at the home of Chad and Vicki Britt.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifton Franklin Britt; daughter, Misty Dawn Britt; her parents; step-mother, Stella Worrell; brothers, Jay, Bronson and Cleveland Worrell; and sister, Nellie Davis.

Survivors include her sons, Greg Franklin Britt (Tonya), Clifton Chad Britt (Vicki), Jeffery Todd Britt (Katey) and Michael Shane Britt (Annette); eight grandchildren, Zachary Britt, Alicia Averett (John), Alexi McAteer (Brian), Chase Britt (Luci), Chance Britt (Raye-Anne), Cori Britt, Tyler Britt and Cody Britt; and great-grandchild, Luther Averett.

Dot was born August 24, 1937 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama to the late John and Ludie Worrell. She was a member of Aliceville First United Methodist Church and a retired nurse and business owner.

Pallbearers will be Zachary, Chase, Chance, Tyler and Cody Britt, John Averett, Brian McAteer and Gage Sanders.

Honorary pallbearers are Dr. Julia Boothe, Darlene Putman, CRNP and the staff of Aliceville Manor Nursing Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Aliceville Manor Nursing Home, 703 17th Street NW, Aliceville, AL 35442.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store