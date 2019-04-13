Home

Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Thomaston Baptist Church
Service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Thomaston Baptist Church
THOMASTON - Dorothy Marilyn Daniels, age 86, of Thomaston, Ala., died April 11, 2019 at her home. She was born October 17, 1932 in Clio, Ala. to J.D. Farris and Altha Inez Brown. She was a member of Thomaston Baptist Church.
She is survived by her son, Rickey Harold Daniels; three daughters, Cindy D. Neilson, Regina D. Walker and Robin D. Lee; nine grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Harold Daniels.
Visitation will be held at Thomaston Baptist Church from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019, service time with Rev. David Traywick officiating. Burial will follow at Linden Memorial Park in Linden, Ala.
Arrangements by O'Bryant Chapel Funeral Home.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 13, 2019
