ALICEVILLE - Dorothy "Dot" Montgomery, age 82, of Aliceville, Ala., died June 4, 2019 at Noland Hospital in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Dogwood Chapel with Rev. Charlie Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in Magnolia Memorial Gardens with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be one hour prior and immediately following the service at Dogwood Chapel, 200 5th Street NE in Aliceville.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her husband, Leslie Montgomery of Aliceville; her daughters, Sevena Upton of Piedmont, S.C. and Kim Hickman (Perry) of Carrollton; one sister, Katie Kimbrell; six grandchildren, Nikki Haltiwanger (Freddie), Sarah McCranie (Danny), Katie French (Jamie), Kelly Mangold (D. J.), Josh Hickman and Lindsey Hickman and nine great-grandchildren.
Dot was born March 21, 1937 in Gordo, Alabama to the late James Stillman Strawn and Donie Pearl Parham Strawn. She was a member of Aliceville First Baptist Church, retired office manager for Aliceville Cotton Mill and a lifelong resident of Pickens County.
Pallbearers will be Josh Hickman, Perry Hickman, Freddie Haltiwanger, David Mangold, Danny McCranie, Carey Miller and Jamie French.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on June 6, 2019