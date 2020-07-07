TUSCALOOSA - Dorothy "Nell" Schryer, age 86, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, July 3, 2020. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., Tuesday, July 7, 2020, with the service starting at 2 p.m. at East McFarland Baptist Church with Bro. Chad Palmer and Rev. Kerry Collins officiating. Burial will follow at Memory Hill Gardens.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel J. Schryer; sons, Danny Schryer and Chris Schryer; parents, Mr. and Mrs. John Grady Marcum; sisters, Mary Saul, Irene Johnston, Viola Gay Dunfee; brothers, William "Pug" Marcum, Clayton Marcum, George Marcum, O.G. Marcum, Leonard Marcum and Buck Marcum; and special companion, Ed Hunt.

Survivors include her son, Dean Kip Schryer (Tammy); daughters-in-law, Karen Schryer and Terri Schryer; grandchildren, Jennifer Croft (Darrell), April DuBose (Joey), Mark Schryer (Jessica), Matt Schryer (Whitney), Devan Acker (Chris), Hannah Gardner (Trent), Austin Schryer (Haley); great-grandchildren, Megan Croft, Katie Croft, Allie Rae DuBose, Ian Schryer, Penelope Schryer, Avery Schryer, and Noah Gardner (arriving in October).

Nell (also known as Mawmaw and Nellie Belle), graduated from Tuscaloosa County High School in 1950. In 1952, she married Daniel J. Schryer. She had many roles as a founding member of Greenwood Baptist Church (later Trinity Baptist), including Treasurer and Sunday School Director. She was very selfless and compassionate by helping others often. She was a stay-at-home mom and sold Avon for over 41 years. She loved going to church singings and listening to the Gaither Brothers. Many nights you could catch her with family and friends playing Canasta, Rook, or Spades. She enjoyed camping with her family, taking care of her grandchildren, and spending time with her dogs. She was a wonderful mom and Mawmaw and will be missed by everyone.

Pallbearers will be Matt Schryer, Mark Schryer, Austin Schryer, Darrell Croft, Joey DuBose, Chris Acker, Trent Gardner, Howard Marcum, and Todd West.

Honorary pallbearers are members of East McFarland Baptist Church, Ladies Sunday School Class II, former members of Greenwood Baptist Church, Sara Johnson, Peggy Coleman, Rachel Watts, Brenda Mallette, Nellie Boisclair, Rusty and Lisa Hunt, Lynn Davis, and Kathryn Mallette.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to East McFarland Baptist Church Building Fund.





