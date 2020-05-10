|
TUSCALOOSA – Dorothy Rae Koch "Dottie", age 94, peacefully passed away May 7, 2020 at her home in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Walter Koch; daughter, Charlotte Koch; daughter-in-law, Sharon Koch; grandson, Zachary Koch; parents, Ray and Winnie Morse; sisters, Evelyn, Gladys, Fannie, and Beatrice; and brother, Ben.
Survivors include her daughter, Susan Koch (Rhonda); son, Alan Koch (Donell); granddaughters, Sherrie Curry (Matt), and Jessica Reimer (David); son, Robert Koch; grandson, Justin Koch (Charlee); and great-grandson, Harrison Koch.
Dottie was very involved in the community over many years. She was an active member in the Tuscaloosa Garden Club, Ikebana Garden Club, Avant Garde, Tuscaloosa Ballroom Dance Club, and gourmet clubs. These were clubs she was extremely interested in and enjoyed visiting with her many friends and participating in the club events. She served as an organizer and officer in many of these clubs. One ballroom dance partner even stated that she truly was "A Leader of Men".
The family wishes to thank Amedisys Hospice Care for their compassion and care for Dottie over the past year. A heartfelt thank you goes to O.C. Tyree for his dedicated service in caring for Dottie for many years.
A memorial service will be held on a future date after social distancing is relaxed.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Druid City United Methodist Church, 4001 University Blvd E, Tuscaloosa, AL 35404.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 10, 2020