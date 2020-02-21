|
REFORM - Dorothy Sue Hydrick Peeks Hollinger, age 81, of Reform, Ala., passed away February 19, 2020 surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Arbor Springs Baptist Church with Bro. Larry Shelton and Christopher McGee officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be one hour prior and immediately following the service at the church.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, C. L. Peeks and A. J. Hollinger; son: Steve Peeks; daughter-in-law, Debbie Peeks; her parents; sister, Sarah Fair; and brothers, Ross Hydrick, Rayvon Hydrick
and Frank Hydrick.
Survivors include her daughters, Wanda P. McGee (Berry) and Sonja P. Brown (Tim); her son, Kerry Peeks; one sister, Lucy Swiney; one brother, Earl Hydrick, three grandchildren, Christopher McGee, Bethany Brown and Addie Brown; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Sue was born April 17, 1938 in Pickens County, Alabama to the late Oscar Harvey Hydrick and Lennie V. Smith Hydrick. She was a member of Arbor Springs Baptist Church and a retired employee of Reform Manufacturing Company.
Pallbearers will be Danny Hydrick, Darron Hydrick, Allen Hydrick, Shane Hydrick, Clarence Swiney and W.A. Taylor.
Honorary pallbearers are Arbor Springs Baptist Church family, friends and neighbors of the Arbor Springs and Bethlehem communities and Heritage Residential Assisted Living friends.
Because of our mother's love of flowers, the family greatly appreciates them and suggests any memorials be made to Arbor Springs Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 879, Reform, AL 35481.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 21, 2020