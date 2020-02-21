Home

POWERED BY

Services
Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
(205) 375-9661
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
Arbor Springs Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Arbor Springs Baptist Church

Dorothy Sue Hydrick Peeks Hollinger


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Sue Hydrick Peeks Hollinger Obituary
REFORM - Dorothy Sue Hydrick Peeks Hollinger, age 81, of Reform, Ala., passed away February 19, 2020 surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Arbor Springs Baptist Church with Bro. Larry Shelton and Christopher McGee officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be one hour prior and immediately following the service at the church.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, C. L. Peeks and A. J. Hollinger; son: Steve Peeks; daughter-in-law, Debbie Peeks; her parents; sister, Sarah Fair; and brothers, Ross Hydrick, Rayvon Hydrick
and Frank Hydrick.
Survivors include her daughters, Wanda P. McGee (Berry) and Sonja P. Brown (Tim); her son, Kerry Peeks; one sister, Lucy Swiney; one brother, Earl Hydrick, three grandchildren, Christopher McGee, Bethany Brown and Addie Brown; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Sue was born April 17, 1938 in Pickens County, Alabama to the late Oscar Harvey Hydrick and Lennie V. Smith Hydrick. She was a member of Arbor Springs Baptist Church and a retired employee of Reform Manufacturing Company.
Pallbearers will be Danny Hydrick, Darron Hydrick, Allen Hydrick, Shane Hydrick, Clarence Swiney and W.A. Taylor.
Honorary pallbearers are Arbor Springs Baptist Church family, friends and neighbors of the Arbor Springs and Bethlehem communities and Heritage Residential Assisted Living friends.
Because of our mother's love of flowers, the family greatly appreciates them and suggests any memorials be made to Arbor Springs Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 879, Reform, AL 35481.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -