1/1
Dortha Dean (Dot) Mattox
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dortha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dortha Dean (Dot) Mattox
Pensacola, FL - Mrs. Dortha Dean (Dot) Mattox, age 89, of Pensacola, Florida, formerly of Winfield, Alabama, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 in Daphne, Alabama.
Mrs. Mattox was raised in Winfield, Alabama and attended the University of North Alabama, formerly Florence State Teachers College. She and her husband moved to Pensacola in 1957, where she raised her family and taught school at Bellview Middle School and Pine Forest High School. She was an award-winning artist and member of Quayside Art Gallery in Pensacola.
Mrs. Mattox was preceded in death by her husband, James C. Mattox, Jr., her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Grady W. Dillard, and her brother, James Grady Dillard. She is survived by her children, Dr. Mitzi Mattox Childs (Rick) of Fairhope, Rebecca Mattox Allbrook (Guy) of Birmingham, and Emily Mattox McGiboney (John) of Pensacola, grandchildren Lane McGiboney (Robbie), Sarah Childs, Daniel Childs (Alexis), Jacob Gwarjanski, and Jordan Gwarjanski, great grandchildren, Ellen and Mason McGiboney and Camille Chandler, siblings Faye Garrison, William Dillard, and Angelyn McGehe.
Funeral services for Mrs. Mattox will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. from the Bowen Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow in the Winfield City Cemetery. The visitation will be on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. service time at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to Alzheimer's Association 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Bowen Funeral Home serving the Mattox family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tuscaloosa News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved