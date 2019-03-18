Home

Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
2105 2nd St. SW
Reform, AL 35481
(205) 375-9661
Lying in State
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Garden Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Garden Baptist Church
Doug Bryant Obituary
ALICEVILLE – Doug Bryant, age 50, of Aliceville, Ala., died March 16, 2019, at Pickens County Medical Center. A Celebration of Life will be held at Garden Baptist Church 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019, with Rev. Mike Ezelle officiating. Burial will follow in Magnolia Memorial Gardens with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be after the service at the cemetery. The body will lie in state thirty minutes prior to the service at the church.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Wilton Russell Bryant and Mr. and Mrs. Earnest Calhoun; aunts, Linda Bryant, Kathy Dorough and Ann Bryant; and uncles, Wilton T. "Sonny" Bryant and Herbert Bryant.
Survivors include his parents, Harold and Barbara Bryant; sister, Teresa Parham and husband, David; niece, Jennifer Latham and daughter, Caleah; and aunts and uncles, Kenneth Bryant, Donald and Joyce Bryant, William and Jessica Calhoun, Kenneth Ray and Diane Calhoun.
There are far too many friends to list because Doug loved everyone and everyone was his friend. Pickens County is a far better place because of him and his many friends. We haven't forgotten anyone, just too many to list.
Pallbearers will be Jamie Bryant, Bubba Bryant, A. J. Nixon, Ron Peters, Chuck Dorough and Lynn Horton.
Honorary pallbearers are David Parham, Ben Ezelle, Wayne Cooper, Mike Noland, Jay Green, Tim Reid, Woody Sartain, Rocky Craft, Butch Ousley, Garden Baptist Church, Robison Geer Center clients and staff, David and Jeff Lewis, Bill Buchanan and Buchanan Lumber Company employees, Amedisys Home Health and Pickens County Medical Center ER and staff.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made to Garden Baptist Church Benevolent Fund, c/o Elizabeth Kelly, 1852 Sapps Road, Aliceville, AL 35442.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 18, 2019
