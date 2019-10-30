|
|
NORTHPORT - Homer D. Flanigan, Jr., age 61, of Northport, Ala., passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at home.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Jean Flanigan.
He is survived by his father, Homer D. Flanigan, Sr.; sister, Melissa Flanigan; and brother-in-law, Mike Johnson.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to Caring Days in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
A private memorial will be held at a later date for the family.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Oct. 30, 2019