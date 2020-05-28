|
|
FOSTERS - Douglas Hardy Wood, 62, beloved husband, father and friend was called home to be with His Lord and Savior on May 25, 2020. Doug is celebrating in Heaven with his parents, Clyde and Grace Wood. He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Robin Darnell Wood; his cherished daughter, Macy Elizabeth Wood Robinson and son-in-law Josh Robinson; brother, Donald Wood; niece, Mary Hardy Wood.
Doug truly lived out his faith. He was a man after God's own heart and his world revolved around his girls, Robin and Macy. Everyone who knew Doug was better for knowing him.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home in Northport, Ala. with Rev. John Tanner officiating and burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Northport, Ala.
The family would like to express special thanks to our dear friend and neighbor, Jim Colby, Dr. Stephen Browne and Dr. John Mason.
The family wishes memorial contributions be made to Fosters-Ralph Volunteer Fire Department.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 28, 2020