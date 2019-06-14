|
TUSCALOOSA - Douglas M. Gibson, age 70, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away June 6, 2019 at his residence. Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, at New Greater Hope Church with Bishop Robert L. Dukes officiating. Burial will follow in Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo, Ala. with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be 12 noon – 5 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on June 14, 2019