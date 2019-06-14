Home

Wills Funeral Services Inc
701 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Northport, AL 35476
(205) 758-3444
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Lying in State
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
New Greater Hope Church
Service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
New Greater Hope Church
Douglas M. Gibson Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Douglas M. Gibson, age 70, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away June 6, 2019 at his residence. Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, at New Greater Hope Church with Bishop Robert L. Dukes officiating. Burial will follow in Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo, Ala. with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be 12 noon – 5 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on June 14, 2019
