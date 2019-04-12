|
|
CHATTANOOGA, TENN. - Dr. Douglas Park Partrich was born to Homer Park Partrich and Alice Abigail Partrich in the Romulus Community of Tuscaloosa County Alabama on November 17, 1929. He went home to be with the Lord on March 30, 2019.
Douglas graduated from Tuscaloosa County High School, Northport, Alabama in 1948. Douglas felt the call of God to enter the field of ministry at the age of 13 after a tractor he was driving turned over on him causing injuries that his family did not think he would survive. After the accident, Douglas told his family that he was going to live because he was called to preach.
He began his lifelong study to prepare for God's call on his life when he graduated from Tennessee Temple College with a B.A., New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary with a Master of Divinity and Master of Religious Education and his Doctorate degree in Christian Counseling from Covington Theological Seminary.
Prior to his college work, Douglas was proud to serve as a member of the United States Marines. During his life, he pastored churches for over thirty years, taught at Covington Theological Seminary, served as a Deacon at the Red Bank Baptist Church and taught the men's Sunday School Class.
Douglas was preceded in death by his parents, grand-parents, many aunts, uncles, cousins and brother-in-law, William Verdo Burroughs.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 57 years and 9 months, Mary; his sister and lifelong friend, Helen Partrich Burroughs of Romulus, Ala.; two nephews, Leslie Burroughs (Jean) of Romulus, Ala. and Richard Burroughs (Deloris) of Northport Ala.; two nieces, Denise Davis (Reggie) of Tuscaloosa, Ala. and Sylvia Gilliam (Ricky) of Northport Ala.; many great nephews and nieces and their families.
Funeral services were held for Dr. Douglas Park Partrich at Lane Funeral Home in Chattanooga, Tenn., on April 2, 2019, with the Rev. Bill Harvey officiating. Interment followed at Chattanooga National Cemetery in Chattanooga, Tenn., with a Military Funeral Honors Ceremony.
Memorial donations may be made to or the New Hope Baptist Church Memorial Fund. Douglas, like the Apostle Paul, fought a good fight, finished his ministry and life on earth and is now at home with the Lord.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 12, 2019