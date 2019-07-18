|
ALABASTER - Douglas Wayne Atkins, age 61, of Alabaster, Ala., passed away July 16, 2019. Graveside services will be Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. at Memory Hill Gardens with Norwood-Wyatt Chapel directing.
He was preceded in death by his father, Don L. Atkins.
Survivors include his wife, Michele Atkins; sister, Donna Hudson; brother, Daren Atkins (Rhonda); mother, Lelia Atkins; and nieces and nephews, Heath Hudson (Rebecca), Haley Thurber (Kyle), Jake Atkins (Troi) and Carly DeMuth (Ryan).
Published in Tuscaloosa News from July 18 to July 19, 2019