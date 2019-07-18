Home

POWERED BY

Services
Norwood Chapel
707 North Temple
Fayette, AL 35555
205-932-6702
For more information about
Douglas Atkins
View Funeral Home Obituary
Graveside service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
12:30 PM
Memory Hill Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Atkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas Wayne Atkins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Douglas Wayne Atkins Obituary
ALABASTER - Douglas Wayne Atkins, age 61, of Alabaster, Ala., passed away July 16, 2019. Graveside services will be Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. at Memory Hill Gardens with Norwood-Wyatt Chapel directing.
He was preceded in death by his father, Don L. Atkins.
Survivors include his wife, Michele Atkins; sister, Donna Hudson; brother, Daren Atkins (Rhonda); mother, Lelia Atkins; and nieces and nephews, Heath Hudson (Rebecca), Haley Thurber (Kyle), Jake Atkins (Troi) and Carly DeMuth (Ryan).
Published in Tuscaloosa News from July 18 to July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now