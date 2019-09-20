|
|
TUSCALOOSA - Drew K. White, age 61, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away September 17, 2019 at DCH Regional Medical Center. Services will be held 6 p.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019, at First Baptist Church with Dr. Gil McKee officiating and Heritage Chapel Funeral Home & Cremations, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be 4 – 6 p.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019, at the church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Troy and Ora White.
Survivors include his wife, Lynn Chalkley White; daughters, Mallory Shay White of Nashville, Tenn. and Madison Adair White of Dallas, Texas; brothers, Mark White (Mary) of Tuscaloosa, Ala. and Van White (Jane) of Tuscaloosa, Ala.
A bicentennial graduate of Tuscaloosa High School, Drew was proud| of being a Black Bear. He loved every day spent skiing on Lake Tuscaloosa. After graduating from The University of Alabama in 1981, he began his career at BF Goodrich where he ended up as warehouse manager, years later. After a shorter career at Tuscaloosa Warehouse and Coca Cola, he joined his wife's family business, Water Works Pool & Spa, for the last 20 years. While working in the pool business, he discovered a need for a better way to repair underwater lights and developed a part that he holds a U.S. patent on. His company, The Light Doctor, has grown to a product line of 16 parts. Drew and Lynn enjoyed traveling with their daughters and pool business friends. Their travels have included 18 cruises, trips to Europe, Canada, Hawaii, Peru and they were set to explore Croatia and Slovenia in October. Drew could be found sitting on "his pew" every Sunday he was in town. He loved his Lord and his family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Bill Walker, Jr., David Nelson, Jeff Malone, Tony Johnson, John Ed Belvin, Matthew White, Ian Barrett, Shepard Chalkley and Haynes Chalkley.
Honorary pallbearers are coworkers of Water Works Pool & Spa, Tuscaloosa High Class of 1976, Stuart/Lee Sunday School Class former coworkers of BF Goodrich/Michelin Tire Plant, Rodger Collins, Frank Wall, Michael Echols, Jeff Gregory, Robin Ewing, Phil Campbell, Ronnie Whitaker and brothers-in-law, Les Chalkley and Clint Chalkley.
Condolences may be offered at www.HeritageChapelTuscaloosa.com.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Sept. 20, 2019