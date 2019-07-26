Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
(205) 553-1430
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
Service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
Dudley Johnson Obituary
DUNCANVILLE - Dudley Johnson, age 104, of Duncanville, Ala., passed away July 24, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama. Services will be 3 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Memory Chapel Funeral Home with Ray Hallman and Kenny Overstreet officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Johnson; daughter, Anita Brown Fender; son-in-law, Raymond Brown; and grandson, Matthew Brown.
Survivors include his grandchildren, Julie Russell (David), Raymond Brown (Amy), Jennie Vanderhoef (Rick), Christian Brown (Michelle), ten great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter; son-in-law, Gary Fender; and many nieces and nephews.
Honorary pallbearers are his grandsons and great-grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church of your choice or Hospice of West Alabama.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on July 26, 2019
