Wills Funeral Services Inc
701 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Northport, AL 35476
(205) 758-3444
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Wills Funeral Services Inc
701 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Northport, AL 35476

Burial
Following Services
Cedar Oak Memorial Park
Lying in State
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Northport, AL

Service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Northport, AL

Dudley Moton, Jr. Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Dudley Moton, Jr., age 47, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away August 23, 2019 at UAB Hospital. Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church, Northport with Rev. Dr. Jeffrey C. Thompson, Sr. officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Oak Memorial Park with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be 3 – 5 p.m. Friday, August 30, 2019, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 30, 2019
