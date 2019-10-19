|
|
NORTHPORT - Duell W. Holloway, age 83, of Northport, Ala., passed away October 17, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama. Services will be 3 p.m. Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Bethabara Baptist Church with Bro. Kevin Morrison, Bro. Jerry Montgomery and Larry Rogers officiating. Burial will follow in Winters Cemetery with Magnolia Chapel North directing. Visitation will be 1 – 3 p.m. Sunday at the church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Nason and Irene Holloway; brothers, Leck, JB (Bertha), Pud and Junior Holloway; and sisters, Ruby Thrasher and Sue Montgomery.
Survivors include his wife, Anglyn Holloway; daughters, Vicky Barnes (Jim) and Kristi Moore (Sammy); son, Jeff Holloway (Sabrena); sisters, Jet Holemon and Tootsie Sullivan (Arnold); grandchildren, Ryan Oswalt, Chase Barnes (Caroline), Kayla Holloway, Kassidy Dias (Devin), Hunter Holloway (Cescily) and Anna Kate Moore; and great-grandchildren, McCain Barnes and Hayden Holloway.
Duell Wilson Holloway was born June 6, 1936 in Tuscaloosa County. He attended grade school at Montgomery School; then worked as an Aviation Mechanic at Dixie Air for 56 consecutive years. He married the love of his life, Anglyn, June 28, 1958. Together they raised three children and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Duell lived for his family and was loved by all who had the blessing of knowing him.
The just man walketh in his integrity; his children are blessed after him. – Proverbs 20:7
The Lord blessed us with the best husband, father, Paw-Paw, uncle and friend that anyone could ask for.
Pallbearers will be Larry, Terry, Timmy Holeman, Kenny Holloway, Darren, Brian Sullivan, Keith and Rodney Aldridge, Reggie Malone and Ryan McGraw.
Honorary pallbearers are Dixie Air Aviation, Bethabara Baptist Church, Brownville community, Dr. Nancy Tactuk and staff, Amedysis Hospice, Hospice of West Alabama, Carol Morris, Nichole Appling, Sandy Patterson, Charles C. Robertson, and Larry and Lizard Rogers.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Oct. 19, 2019