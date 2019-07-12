|
|
TUSCALOOSA - Durward K. ""Pete"" Powell, age 93, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away July 10, 2019 at home. Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Calvary Baptist Church, where the body will lie in state at the church one-hour prior, with Dr. Tim Lovett officiating. Burial will follow in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Military Honors with Tuscaloosa Memorial Park & Chapel directing. Visitation will be Friday, July 12, 2019, from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel.
He was preceded in death by the mother of their children, Virginia G. Powell; his parents, one brother and one sister.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy S. Powell; sons, Michael Keith Powell, Sr. (Beakie) and Mark Graham Powell; grandchildren, Michael Keith Powell, Jr., Peter James Powell, Mark Graham Powell, Jr., Bradley Thomas Powell, Jessica Paige Powell, Jeffery Baggett and Amy Baggett Fell; great-grandchildren, Amelia Powell, Keith Powell III, Lawson Powell, Charlie Powell, Parker Powell, Howell Fell, Harrison Fell and Paxton Baggett; special friend of Mark, P. J. Godwin.
Pete was born May 23, 1926 in Piedmont, Ala. He grew up in Gadsden where he graduated from Gadsden High School. He entered the Army in 1944 and had a medical discharge in 1946. He attended the University of Alabama and earned the B.S. degree with a major in commerce and business administration, graduating in 1949. While at the University, he met his wife Virginia Graham and they were married in 1947. After graduation, they moved to Birmingham where he worked in National Gypsum Company. In 1965 they returned to Tuscaloosa where he was employed by Kingsberry Homes and built homes in West Central Alabama and East Mississippi. In 1978 they bought and operated Precision Drive Shaft. He and his son, Mike, bought Bell Auto Parts from George Bell in 1979. He was a Kiwanian, a pilot, aircraft owner, and flying enthusiast who enjoyed many hours among fellow pilots. He was a long-time member and deacon of Calvary Baptist Church where he was a member of the Keystone Sunday School Class. He has served as a Sunday School officer, director and assistant treasurer of the church.
Pallbearers will be Don Hammack, John Burroughs, Walter Browne, John Bostick, Mike McCormick, Chuck Wilkins, Owen Skinner, George W. Smith, Steve Smith and George Edward Smith.
Honorary pallbearers will be Calvary Baptist Deacons, Keystone Class, General Sunday School officers of Calvary Baptist Church, Tuscaloosa Kiwanis Club and Fidelis Sunday School Class, Jim and Evelyn Sexton, Kenny Walker, Hootie Ingram, Senator Richard Shelby, Stewart and Susan Bell, Secretary of State John Merrill and Cindy, Jim Ledbetter, Richard Chaffin.
Special thanks to caregivers, Virginia Plott and James Fountain.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on July 12, 2019