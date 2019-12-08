Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
|
Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North
4905 Highway 69 North
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 339-2600
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
4905 Highway 69 North
Northport, AL 35473
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North
4905 Highway 69 North
Northport, AL 35473
Dwight Beams


1934 - 2019
TUSCALOOSA - It is with great sadness that the family of Dwight Beams announces his passing on December 4, 2019 at the age of 85. He was born November 7, 1934 in Tuscaloosa and spent his life there.
His funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, December 9, 2019, at Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North with Rev. Mike Griffin officiating and Magnolia Chapel North directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
He worked at Cole Supply Company in the summers until he graduated from high school. He graduated from Gorgas High School and played football for The Gorgas Generals among other sports. After graduation he went to work for Alabama Power Company where he worked 39 1/2 years until retirement in 1992.
He owned and operated "Beams Tree Surgery" from 1953, having worked part-time until his retirement with Alabama Power. He then worked full time at his own business.
He gave his life to the Lord in 1954 and was a member of Arbor Springs Baptist Church since 1958 holding various positions. He was a deacon for 45 plus years, he taught Sunday School classes, mainly for seniors and adults, he was a youth director for several years, the church treasurer for several years, and chaired numerous committees. He was honored by the Alabama Baptist Paper for 50 years of Christian service and leadership. His Lord was first in his life. He was a charter member of the Northside Lions Club.
His generosity and kindness were an inspiration to his family and friends. He was a great leader of his family, friends, and employees. He worked hard for his family and all he asked in return was all to accept Christ and live for him.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Beams; daughter, Brenda Oswalt; his parents, JT and Wilma Beams; eight brothers, and two sisters.
His survivors include his daughter, Janice Barrentine (Bill); his son, Jeffry Beams (Karen); seven grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Men of Arbor Springs Baptist Church.
Honorary pallbearers are the church family, Lashundra Gray and sitters, Northside Lions Club, fellow IBEW members, fellow Alabama Power Company employees, employees of Beams Tree Surgery, friend of Buddy's Rib and Steakhouse breakfast group, friends of Old Fayette Rd, and Alabama Hospice of Tuscaloosa.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Arbor Springs Cemetery Fund, 17482 Finnel Rd., Northport, AL 35475 or Good Samaritan Clinic, 3880 Watermelon Rd., Northport, AL 35473.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 8, 2019
