TUSCALOOSA - Earl L. McKinney, age 68, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at DCH Regional Medical Center. Funeral services for Mr. Earl L. McKinney will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Elizabeth Baptist Church. Rev. Dr. Vernon Swift is pastor. Rev. Edward Lawson will officiate. Burial will follow at Memory Hill Gardens with Rollins' Mortuary directing. Mr. Earl L. McKinney will lie in state at the church one hour prior to service time. Public viewing will be today, Sunday, March 8, 2020, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Rollins' Mortuary.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 8, 2020