Earl Spain

Reform - Earl Spain, age 84, of Reform, AL passed away October 19, 2020 at his residence. A private family service will be held 10:00 am October 22, 2020 at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Joey Lucas officiating. Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Helen McDaniel Spain; his parents, five brothers and two sisters.

Survivors include his son Danny Spain (Deborah); granddaughter, Shannon Gann (Johnathan); great-grandsons, Daniel and Hayden Gann; great-granddaughter, Kilbie Gann; step-grandchildren, Kim Martin and Jim Curtis; brother, Pee Wee Spain (Bobbie Jo) and sister, Mary Koon.

Earl was born June 12, 1936 in Benevola, Alabama to the late Winston Preston Spain and Eula Mae Winston Spain. He was a member and deacon of Stansel Baptist Church and a retired gas truck driver for Sanders Oil Company with 37 years of service.

Honorary Pallbearers are members of Stansel Baptist Church, Victor and Maurine Kyles, Ray and Faye McDaniel, Lee Turk and employees of CarQuest of Reform, Jimmy Bonner and the Breakfast Crew at Jack's.



