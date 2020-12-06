1/
Earl Walton
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Earl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Earl Walton
Fayette - Earl Walton, age 91, of Fayette passed away December 5, 2020 at Fayette Medical Center. Services will be Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Norwood-Wyatt Chapel with Bro Tim Meherg officiating and Norwood-Wyatt Chapel directing. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Flora Dell Walton.
Survivors include his daughter, Linda Kay Walton Thigpen (Henry); sisters, Billie Ann Walton, Sara Price, and Bessie Ham; brothers, Ben Walton and James Walton, grandsons, Jason Thigpen (Elizabeth) and Joshua Thigpen (Tina); and great-grandchildren, Colton Thigpen, Caroline Thigpen, Crawford Thigpen, Kaylee Thigpen, Kylee Thigpen, Harlee Beth Hooper, and Lucas Hooper.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tuscaloosa News from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Norwood-Wyatt Chapel Funeral Home - Fayette
Send Flowers
DEC
8
Service
12:00 PM
Norwood-Wyatt Chapel Funeral Home - Fayette
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Norwood-Wyatt Chapel Funeral Home - Fayette
707 North Temple
Fayette, AL 35555
205-932-6702
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Norwood-Wyatt Chapel Funeral Home - Fayette

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved