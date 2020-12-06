Earl WaltonFayette - Earl Walton, age 91, of Fayette passed away December 5, 2020 at Fayette Medical Center. Services will be Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Norwood-Wyatt Chapel with Bro Tim Meherg officiating and Norwood-Wyatt Chapel directing. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.He was preceded in death by his wife, Flora Dell Walton.Survivors include his daughter, Linda Kay Walton Thigpen (Henry); sisters, Billie Ann Walton, Sara Price, and Bessie Ham; brothers, Ben Walton and James Walton, grandsons, Jason Thigpen (Elizabeth) and Joshua Thigpen (Tina); and great-grandchildren, Colton Thigpen, Caroline Thigpen, Crawford Thigpen, Kaylee Thigpen, Kylee Thigpen, Harlee Beth Hooper, and Lucas Hooper.