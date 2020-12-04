1/1
Earline Elmore Ellis
Earline Elmore Ellis
Tuscaloosa - Earline Elmore Ellis, age 87, of Tuscaloosa, AL and formerly of Gordo, AL, passed away December 4, 2020 at Heritage Health and Rehab. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Marshall Sutton officiating. Burial will follow in Double Branches "Old Corrs" Cemetery with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be one hour prior and immediately following the service at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her 1st husband, Comer Daniel Elmore, Sr.; 2nd husband, David Ellis; son, Kenneth Wayne Elmore; her parents; sister, Dorothy Williams and three brothers, Clarence McCool, Raiford McCool and Dorris McCool.
Survivors include her sons, Danny Elmore (Ann) and Donny Elmore (Marilyn); daughters, Irene Burgess (Randy) and Debbie Goodman (Jim); brother, Jimmie McCool; sister, Annie Lou Price; sisters-in-law, Jewell Moss (James) and Darcie McCool; seven grandchildren, Jacy Elmore, Jala Elmore, Crystal Rivers (Philip), Jennifer Carlee, Jared Elmore (Leigh), Chris Elmore (Mika Kochi) and Jason Thompson and thirteen great-grandchildren.
Earline was born May 16, 1933 in Pickens County, Alabama to the late Robert McCool and Mabel Junkin McCool. She was a member of Double Branches "Old Corrs" Baptist Church and a former employee of Westinghouse and Peco Farms.
Nephews and neighbors will serve as Pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to Double Branches "Old Corrs" Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o John Raymond, 858 Rumba Road, Gordo, AL 35466 or Hospice of West Alabama, 3851 Loop Road, Tuscaloosa, AL 35481.

Published in Tuscaloosa News from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
