Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Earnest's life story with friends and family

Share Earnest's life story with friends and family

Earnest Bernard Davidson Sr.

Tuscaloosa - In Lieu of flowers for the safety of all, the family is requesting no visitors of food. Sympathy cards welcomed. At the cemetery. Please follow safety precautions, including social distancing. Mask Required.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store