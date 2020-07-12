ALICEVILLE - Earnest H. Johnson, age 75, formerly of Aliceville, Ala., entered into eternal rest on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Heritage Hall Nursing Home in Rich Creek, Va. Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Dogwood Chapel, 200 5th Street NE in Aliceville with Rev. Dr. Tim Alexander officiating. Burial will follow in Magnolia Memorial Gardens with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be immediately following the service at the chapel.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Kenneth G. Johnson; and sister, Louise S. Sutton.

Survivors include his daughter, Pamela J. Smith of Narrows, Va.; granddaughter, Mecalla N. Smith of Atlanta, Ga.; several nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives.

Earnest was born October 25, 1944 in Aliceville, Alabama to the late Gravlee Johnson and Susie Chaney Johnson. He moved to Virginia in 1991 along with his daughter and granddaughter. Earnest had a strong work ethic. He worked many jobs from the time he graduated until he retired from the Bland Correctional Center.

Earnest loved having a garden; selling, giving away and canning his vegetables. He loved coming back home for the Johnson reunions and seeing his family. After Earnest moved to the nursing home, he always enjoyed his visits with Pam, especially when she brought fresh fruit and pecan pies. Even though he had dementia and was physically unable, he was determined to get up and plant a garden.

Earnest was a loving father and grandfather. He had accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior.







