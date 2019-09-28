Home

VAN HOOSE & STEELE
2615 STILLMAN BLVD.
TUSCALOOSA, AL 35401
(205) 759-5736
Viewing
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cornerstone Full Gospel Baptist Church
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Cornerstone Full Gospel Baptist Church,
Bishop Earnest Lee Palmer

Bishop Earnest Lee Palmer Obituary
TUSCALOOSA - Bishop Earnest Lee Palmer, age 74, died September 19, 2019 at his home.
Funeral services will be Monday, September 30, 2019, with public viewing 9-11 a.m. and services at 11 a.m. at Cornerstone Full Gospel Baptist Church, Officiant, Overseer Freddie L. Washington and Eulogist, Bishop Paul S. Morton. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens.
Services licensed by Van Hoose & Steele Funeral Home, Inc. with Belverleeannd Madison, LFD#05399, Marzett Hinton, LFD#05255, Danny R. Steele, LFD# 04395, directing.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Sept. 28, 2019
