TUSCALOOSA - Bishop Earnest Lee Palmer, age 74, died September 19, 2019 at his home.
Funeral services will be Monday, September 30, 2019, with public viewing 9-11 a.m. and services at 11 a.m. at Cornerstone Full Gospel Baptist Church, Officiant, Overseer Freddie L. Washington and Eulogist, Bishop Paul S. Morton. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens.
Services licensed by Van Hoose & Steele Funeral Home, Inc. with Belverleeannd Madison, LFD#05399, Marzett Hinton, LFD#05255, Danny R. Steele, LFD# 04395, directing.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Sept. 28, 2019