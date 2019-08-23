|
TUSCALOOSA - Rev. Eddie J. O'Neal, age 73, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away August 18, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama. Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Conquerors Light Faith Center with Bishop Fred Brown officiating. Burial will follow in West Highland Memorial Gardens with Wills' Funeral Service directing. Visitation will be 12 noon – 5 p.m. Friday, August 23, 2019 at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service at the church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 23, 2019