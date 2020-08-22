TUSCALOOSA - Edgar Earl "Eddie" Boyd, our "Papa", passed away peacefully after a decline in health on August 21, 2020 at Hospice of West Alabama. He was blessed with 91 years of life. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home.He was preceded in death by his wife, Annie Laura Boyd; father, Early Washington Boyd; mother, Ruby Mae Evans Boyd; sisters, Naomi Evans, Myrtle Garner, Evelyn Boyd and Lillie Mae Spencer; brothers, C.W. Boyd and Selton Boyd.Survivors include his stepchildren, Amy Dee Sides, Cynthia Lawson (Greg), and James R. Sides (Marilyn); grandchildren, Baylee Kathryn Smith, Kelsey Dee Varallo (Collin), and James Richard Sides, Jr.; great-grandchild, Rio Ryann Varallo; nephews, Charles "Spencer" Boyd (Diane), Paul Spencer (Minnette) and Walter Garner (Nellie); nieces, Patricia Rumor (Sam), Ann Mathews and Judy Davis (Pleas).In 1983 Eddie married the love of his life, Ann. He took her family in with open arms and loved them as his own. Eddie took great care of his friends and family. He served in the United States Army from 1952 to 1954 and was a member of plumbers and steamfitters local 372 as well as a member of the Elks lodge #393.To know him was to love him - he will be missed.The family would like to thank Tide Wholesale Floral Company for providing the flowers for the service.