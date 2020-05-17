|
|
TUSCALOOSA - Edith Maureen (Thrasher) Marcks, age 84, wife of the late Alfred Richard Marcks, Jr., passed away in her home on Friday, May 1, 2020. Born in Brownville, Alabama she was the daughter of the late Marlin E. and Vilera B. Thrasher.
She was a graduate of Montgomery High School in Brownville, Alabama and was married to her loving husband in 1958 until he passed after 35 years of happy marriage. Maureen left Alabama for Washington D.C. to see and do new things a few years after graduating and working in Tuscaloosa. She met her husband, a man from New York, in Washington D.C. Not long after their marriage they moved to New Jersey where they raised their three children. Maureen was a resident of New Jersey for 40 years and moved back to Tuscaloosa in 1999 where she enjoyed being closer to so many family members. Maureen was a loving mother and grandmother and beloved by her children and grandchildren. She was a sharp Bridge player, an avid book reader and a lifelong University of Alabama sports fan. She was witty, had an open, loving demeanor and everyone who met her loved her. She was a treasure.
Survivors include son, A. Richard Marcks (Gaby), daughter, Pamela A. Marcks, son Christopher M. Marcks (Anastasia); granddaughter, Mia M. Marcks; grandsons, Marlin R. Marcks, Adrian C. Marcks and Tristan A. Marcks; sisters, Jerrie Bell (Joe) and Bonnie Lindsey; brothers, E. Gene Thrasher (Pam), W. Boyd Thrasher (Dody), Terry L. Thrasher (Petra) and Mike Thrasher (Renae); sister-in-law, Gwyneth Saar; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Marlin E. Thrasher Jr.; sister-in-law, Kay Thrasher; and brothers-in-law, Charles Saar and Bill Lindsey.
We will follow her wishes and not hold official services. Maureen was a great supporter of the Alabama Foodbank and the Tuscaloosa Library.
Arrangements under the care of Sunset Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 17, 2020