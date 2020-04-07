|
TUSCALOOSA – Edna Doris Rubio, age 75, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Hospice of West Alabama. A private graveside service will be held at Memory Hill Gardens with Rev. Leon White officiating.
She was preceded in death by her son, Dwayne Hendrix; her parents, Houston and Edna Hayes Trull; her brothers, Jimmy Trull, Jerry Trull, Ronnie Trull, Rev. Henry Trull; and her niece, Teresa Carol.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Ralph Rubio; her son, Mark Rubio (Michelle); her brother, Joe Trull (Jean); her sisters, Louise Fuller and Nancy White (Leon); her sister-in-law, Linda Trull and her grandchildren, Abigail, Annalyse, Ezra and Noah Rubio.
Doris was born in Tuscaloosa County, Ala. on March 3, 1945. She was a graduate of Gordo High School and Shelton State Community College. She began working at Westinghouse and then went on to work at Sealy Realty, Gulf States Paper Corporation and Walmart. Her greatest joy in life was talking and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of Covenant Chapel in Cottondale, Ala.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 7, 2020