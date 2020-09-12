1/
Edna Earl Brown
Gordo - Mrs. Edna Earl Brown, age 95, of Gordo, Ala., passed away at her residence on Friday, September 11, 2020. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 14, 2020 at Skelton Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Phillip Potter and Elder Chris McCool presiding. Burial will follow at Double Branch Cemetery in the Zion community with Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be one hour prior and immediately following the service at the funeral home. Following of COVID-19 guidelines is requested.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; son-in-law, Jimmy "Booty" Sanders; brother, Bryce Shackleford; and sisters, Gladys, Gracie, Ruth and Bernice.
Survivors include her loving daughter and caregiver, Gayle Sanders; grandchildren, Melissa Norris (Richard) and Jimmy "Jimbo" Sanders (Tracy); great-grandchildren, John Tyler Norris, Anna Gayle Norris, Laci Sanders and Chelsea Burchett (Jarrod Young); one great-great-grandson, John Ryker Norris; nieces, Betty Stimac and Diane Foster; and many cousins.
Honorary pallbearers are friends of Blooming Grove Baptist Church and community, friends of Zion community, Encompass Home Health, and Encompass Hospice. A very special thank-you to the sister I never had - Wanda Moss and her husband Malcolm. They demonstrated their love towards us in so many ways too numerous to share.
Mrs. Brown was born on February 5, 1925 to the late Dr. Walter Lee Shackleford and Sally Velma Dyer Shackleford. Edna Earl was a loving and devoted wife of 68 years to her beloved husband Bro. William Garnett Brown. She was a faithful member of Blooming Grove Baptist Church until her health declined immensely in the last two years.
Mother loved her Lord, her family, her church family and the Zion community. She enjoyed the beauty of flowers, sitting on her front porch swing, and especially her "coloring books".
"Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints." Psalm 116:15

Published in Tuscaloosa News from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
