GORDO - Edna Erle Fendley Tilley, age 89, of Gordo, Alabama, passed away June 4, 2020 at her home in Gordo. Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Hannah United Methodist Church Cemetery in Gordo with Rev. Marvin McCormick and Rev. Jimmy Pritchett officiating and Skelton Funeral Home of Reform directing. Visitation will be Saturday, June 6, 2020, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Tilley was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Tilley; brothers, Hewlett, Thomas, Joe, Zack and Gene; and sisters, Ruth, Loree and Kathryn.
Survivors include her son, Sidney Tilley (Pam); two daughters, Sylvia Homan (Marlin) and Sandra Driver (Clayburn); grandchildren, Tara Cargile (Josh), Carlin Homan (Kelley), Zeke Zeanah (Carol), Angela Wiggins (Will); step-grandson, Phillip Driver (Angel); seven great-grandchildren, Marlaina Cargile, John Marlin Homan, Zoey, Aubrey and Evan Zeanah, and Hadlee and Finn Wiggins; step-great-grandchildren, Trae, Abi and Sami Driver and Katie Scott Troy.
Pallbearers will be James Tilley, Mike Sullivan, Rick Young, Raymond Housel and Dale Davis.
Honorary pallbearers are Kim Young, special nieces, Sheila McCool and Theresa Wilson, Octavia Howell, June and Brannon Pinion, Keith and Paige Sharpe, Linda Thomas, Mack Tilley, Peggy and Lenwood Gilliland, Glenn and Margaret Ann Pate, Bill Clemmons, Gale Sanders, Dr. Rex Perkins and Connie Perkins, Sarah Buford, Daisy Floyd, Tracy Sullivan, Patty Hubbard, James Mullins, Larry Bailey, Chris Bailey, Amy Cox, Thursday Morning Bible Study, O.E.S Chapter 493- Kennedy, Alabama, members of UMW. Mother and our family have so many more friends who did so much for us and who are too numerous to name. We love you and would like to say thank you.
Mrs. Tilley was born July 23, 1930 in Carrollton, Alabama to the late Lawrence and Annie Thomas Fendley. She was a loyal member of Gordo First United Methodist Church where she served in many leadership roles and was a member of the United Methodist Women. She was a 60 year charter member of the Order of Eastern Star. Mrs. Tilley loved her family and especially enjoyed visits from her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and will be missed by her family and friends.
The family suggests memorials be made to Hannah Methodist Cemetery Fund, 190 Hannah Church Circle, Gordo, AL 35466 or U.M.W of Gordo First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 343, Gordo, AL 35466.



Published in Tuscaloosa News from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Skelton Funeral Home - Reform
JUN
7
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Hannah United Methodist Church Cemetery
