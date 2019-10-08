|
|
TUSCALOOSA Edna Flynn Lane, age 95, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., died on October 6, 2019 at Capstone Village. A memorial service will be held at the First United Methodist Church, Tuscaloosa, on Thursday October 10, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. with Dr. Clinton Hubbard, Jr. and Dr. Bill Morgan officiating. A reception will follow in Chitwood Hall.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Lane; her parents, Charles A. Flynn and Ethel Boyd Flynn; three sisters, Charlotte Elizabeth Flynn, Ada Martin Flynn Roper and Helen Flynn Gifford; two brothers, Charles Flynn, Jr. and John Boyd Flynn; and her son-in-law, Conrad Kohlman.
She is survived by her five children, Louise Lane LeGrand (Paul) of Monteagle, Tenn., Anne Lane Kohlman of Amelia Island, Fla., Beth Lane Merchant (Ken) of Matthews, N.C., Mary Lane Bailey (Hop) of Tucson, Ariz., and Joe Lane, III (Marguerite) of Birmingham, Ala.; eleven grandchildren; and thirteen great-grandchildren.
She was a native of Washington, N.C., graduated from Washington High School and Women's College of the University of North Carolina (now UNCG). After working in Salisbury, Md. and Philadelphia, Pa., she moved to Tuscaloosa, Ala. with her husband in 1949. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, the Friendship Sunday School Class, Tuscaloosa Music Club, Avant Garde Club, Tuscaloosa Study Club and the Women of the Capstone. She was one of the first residents of Capstone Village.
Honorary pallbearers are the Friendship Sunday School Class at First United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to First United Methodist Church of Tuscaloosa or Caring Days of Tuscaloosa.
Published in Tuscaloosa News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019