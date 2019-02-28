|
|
TUSCALOOSA - Edna Jean Donahue, age 72, of Tuscaloosa, passed away on February 26, 2019 at home. Services will be at noon on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Circlewood Baptist Church with Dr. Herb Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Owen and Edna Ruth Givens; and son-in-law, Frankie Lancaster.
Survivors include her husband, Donnie Donahue; daughter, Debbie Wyatt Lancaster; stepdaughter, Mandy Skelton (Jonathan); stepson, Jay Donahue; and grandchildren, Robert Dalton Lancaster, Abby Ruth Lancaster, Evan Donahue, McKenzie Skelton, and Conner Donahue.
Edna retired from Alabama One Credit Union Northport Branch after many years of service. She enjoyed helping her customers and was a founding member of Operation Credit Union Christmas Program that helped many families in the community. She never met a stranger and always had a pleasant smile. She thanked anyone that did anything for her all the way to the end and told them that she loved them.
The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice for all of their help and support while Edna was at home. You truly are angels here on earth.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Circlewood Baptist Church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Feb. 28, 2019