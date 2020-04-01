|
TUSCALOOSA - Edna Jones McKinley, age 93, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away March 28, 2020 at home. A private graveside service will be held at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel directing. A celebration of life and memorial service will be held at a later date.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Oscar McKinley; mother, Jettie Jones; father, Floyd Jones; and brother, Ray Jones.
Survivors include her sons, Gene McKinley (Elizabeth) and Randy McKinley (Darlene); grandchildren, Haley McKinley, Matthew McKinley and Tyler McKinley (Jenna).
She was a member and taught Children's Sunday School at Alberta Baptist Church for over 50 years.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Encompass Health Hospice or to Alberta Baptist Church.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Apr. 1, 2020