Service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Edna Loscialo


1925 - 2019
Edna Loscialo Obituary
LUTZ, FLA. - Edna Mae Hutchins Loscialo, age 93, of Lutz, Fla., passed away February 12, 2019 at home with her family. Services will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Memory Chapel. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elizabeth and Huston Hutchins; husband, Domenick Loscialo; and brothers, L.B., John Dewese and Cleatus Hutchins.
Survivors include her daughter, Georgetta Bosco of Lutz, Fla.; son, Anthony Loscialo of Staten Island, N.Y.; grandchildren, Jacqueline Bosco, Kristine and Timothy O'Brien, Elizabeth Loscialo, Jessica Agnetti and Anthony Lee Loscialo; and four great-grandchildren.
Edna was born December 26, 1925 in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The youngest of four, she graduated from Tuscaloosa High School in 1944. In 1945, she moved to New York with her husband, Domenick Loscialo. Edna was a supervisor at Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, retiring after 25 years of services. She was also a dedicated member of the order of the Eastern Star in Florida. In her retirement years, Edna enjoyed working with children. Her love, smile and kindness affected the hearts of family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to cancerresearch.org.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 10, 2019
