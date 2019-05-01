|
|
MCCALLA - Edna Mae Hosmer, age 91, of McCalla, Ala., passed away peacefully on Monday, April 29, 2019.
She was a member of Hepzibah Baptist Church. Edna was retired from Shelton State Technical School. She was a loving wife, devoted mother and a proud Granny. Edna loved her gardening and traveling.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Hosmer.
Edna is survived by her daughter, Cindy Hosmer; her grandson, Brett Peterson (Melissa); and her great-grandchildren, Cole, John Gregory, Hayes and Morgan Ruth Peterson.
Graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Hepzibah Cemetery. Bro. Buddy Price will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of West Alabama, 3851 Loop Rd., Tuscaloosa, AL 35406.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 1, 2019