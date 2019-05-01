Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bessemer Brown Service Funeral Home
1300 4th Ave.
Bessemer, AL 35020
(205) 425-2424
Graveside service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Hepzibah Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Edna Hosmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna Mae Hosmer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edna Mae Hosmer Obituary
MCCALLA - Edna Mae Hosmer, age 91, of McCalla, Ala., passed away peacefully on Monday, April 29, 2019.
She was a member of Hepzibah Baptist Church. Edna was retired from Shelton State Technical School. She was a loving wife, devoted mother and a proud Granny. Edna loved her gardening and traveling.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Hosmer.
Edna is survived by her daughter, Cindy Hosmer; her grandson, Brett Peterson (Melissa); and her great-grandchildren, Cole, John Gregory, Hayes and Morgan Ruth Peterson.
Graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Hepzibah Cemetery. Bro. Buddy Price will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of West Alabama, 3851 Loop Rd., Tuscaloosa, AL 35406.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bessemer Brown Service Funeral Home
Download Now