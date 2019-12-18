Home

Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3141
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home
Graveside service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Tuscaloosa Memorial Park
COTTONDALE - Edna Ruth Norwood, age 82, of Cottondale, Ala., passed away on December 17, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park with Jennifer Robinson McElroy officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Jimmie Lee Norwood; daughter, Linda Peacock; son, Jimmy David Norwood; parents, David Eugene Barger and Bernice Barger; sisters, Margaret Crowder, Eloise Dockery, and Brenda Boyd; Brothers Leo Barger, David Barger and Bobby Barger.
She is survived by her daughter, Debra Robinson (David); grandchildren, Misty Porter, Brian Porter (Jennifer), Cassandra Johnson (Jeremy), Jennifer McElroy, Trish Parker (Calvin), Kevin Brown and Chris Brown (Hillary); great-grandchildren, Sydney Johnson, Ben McElroy, Cate McElroy, Mallory Porter, Abigail Porter, Madison Parker, Bentley Parker, Emilia Brown, and Tucker Brown; sisters, Faye Brown, Kathy Jamorski and Teresa Hayes; brothers, Clarence "Bud" Barger, James Barger, Billy Barger, Larry Barger, Danny Jo Barger and Mike Barger.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Dec. 18, 2019
