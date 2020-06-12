Edrich D. "Eggie" Barnes
TUSCALOOSA - The Rollins' Family and Staff of Rollins' Mortuary announce with deepest sympathy the passing of Mr. Edrich D. "Eggie" Barnes on Saturday, June 6, 2020 in Tuscaloosa. Funeral service for Mr. Edrich D. "Eggie" Barnes will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 12 noon at Cornerstone Full Gospel Baptist Church. Rev. Freddie Washington, Pastor. Rev. Edward Lawson will officiate. Burial will follow in Cedar Oak Memorial Park Rollins' Mortuary directing. Mr. Edrich D. "Eggie" Barnes will lie in state two hours prior to service at the church. Public viewing will be held on today, June 12, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Rollins' Mortuary.



Published in Tuscaloosa News on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Viewing
10:00 - 06:00 PM
Rollins Mortuary
JUN
13
Lying in State
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Cornerstone Full Gospel Baptist Church
JUN
13
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Cornerstone Full Gospel Baptist Church
