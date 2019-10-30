|
|
TUSCALOOSA - Edward Berman "Bickett" Howton, age 98, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, died on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at the VA Medical Center. Visitation will be at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park and Chapel in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral will be held at Northport Church of God on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Greg Strickland, Rev. David Kelly, and Rev. Rick Bradley officiating. Burial will follow at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park and Chapel.
He was preceded in death by his Parents Gurley and Mary Howton; brothers, Elman, Elvin, Eric, and Earl; sisters, Helen, Zelda, and Elizabeth; wife of 41 years, Anne Howton,; and wife of 27 years, Snow Eva Howton.
He is survived by step-children, Eva Ann Ramsey (Curtis) and CW Booth; step-grandchildren, Dewayne Ramsey, Randy Ramsey, Malissa Bailey (Tim), Skipper Booth, Scotty Booth (Leah) and Ginger Booth; great-grand and great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Edward "Bickett" Howton was born on November 28, 1920 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. He served in the United States Marine Corps and was stationed in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba during World War II. He was a devoted worker to Mack's Bait Shop for 40 years and the VA Medical Center for 19 years before retiring in 1992. Bickett will always be remembered as a man who loved God first and his family and friends second. He was a heroic man who served his country as a soldier and who served his lord and savior as a true GOOD Samaritan. He demonstrated his love for others by sharing his faith with all those he came in contact with him. Bickett always sacrificed his time to serve and help others. He took every opportunity he was given to love others, especially his family. Bickett's presence here will be greatly missed, but his legacy will live on.
Pallbearers will be Skipper Booth, Scotty Booth, Joe Pritchett, Sandy Sanders, Scotty Sanders and Larry Parsons.
Honorary pallbearers are members of Northport Church of God, Buhl Church of God, nurses and staff of the VA Valor Unit, Dr. Warren Holley, Ms. Marie Gann, Ms. Augusta Crocker, Ms. Kim Burroughs, Ms. Ruth Quinn, Mr. and Mrs. Ken Sanders, Mr. Adam Guin and Ms. Linnie Shepherd.
The family would like to thank the special caregivers: Ginger "GiGi" Booth, Bevaline Booth, Jackie Wilson, Anne Howard and Sheresa Woods.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Oct. 30, 2019