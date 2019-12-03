Tuscaloosa News Obituaries
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
(205) 553-1430
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
View Map
Lying in State
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
View Map
Service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
2200 Skyland Blvd East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
View Map
TUSCALOOSA - Edward Charles Moshier , age 75, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away December 2, 2019 at his residence. Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Memory Chapel with Rev. Anderson Walker officiating. Private burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be 6 – 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
Published in Tuscaloosa News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
