TUSCALOOSA - Edward Charles Moshier , age 75, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away December 2, 2019 at his residence. Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Memory Chapel with Rev. Anderson Walker officiating. Private burial will follow in Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be 6 – 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
Published in Tuscaloosa News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019