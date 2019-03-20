|
SUMTERVILLE - Edward Eugene "Gump" Ozment died peacefully at his home in Sumterville, Alabama, on March 17, 2019. His family will be honoring his life of 91 years with a Visitation and Fellowship Meal at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the Sumterville Community House in Sumterville, Alabama. The Celebration of Life Service will follow at the Sumterville Baptist Church at 1 p.m.
Born January 18, 1928, Gump was the 14th child of the 16 children born to James A. and Hassie P. Ozment. He was a 1947 graduate of Livingston High School. He attended Livingston State Teacher's College (University of West Alabama), playing college football for two years before returning to the family farm. Gump served two years in the United States Army.
He was a lifetime cattleman farmer of a Centennial Farm in Sumterville, Ala. Gump served over 53 years in the Sumter County Soil Conservation Service. He was an active member of Sumter County Cattleman's Association. He was an elected official and served on the Sumter County Board of Education.
Gump was a lifetime member of the Sumterville Baptist Church and served as Sunday school teacher and Deacon all of his adult life. He loved the Sumterville community and served faithfully in every role possible.
He is survived by the love of his life, Virginia Simpkins Ozment. Their anniversary of 66 years would have been March 25, 2019. Survived by his two sons, Sam Ozment (Pam) and Bruce Ozment (Jan); two daughters, Nancy Gay (Mark) and Annette Dial (Nick), eleven grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James A. and Hassie P. Ozment; and daughter, Lynda O. Stapp.
The Ozment family would like to thank the staff of Southern Care Hospice for their incredible support during daddy's illness.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Samaritan's Purse or Alabama Baptist Children's Home & Family Ministries, P.O. Box 351767, Birmingham, AL 35236.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Mar. 20, 2019