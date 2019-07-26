|
TUSCALOOSA - Edward Eugene Poole, age 84, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away July 24, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Services will be 3 p.m. Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Memory Chapel. Burial will follow at Memory Hill Gardens with Memory Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial Provider, directing. Visitation will be one hour to services at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Poole; and daughter-in-law, Karla Pate Poole.
Survivors include his son, Eddie Poole; and grandchildren, Weston Williams, Tyler Poole and Lauren Poole.
Ed was loved by everyone. He enjoyed traveling all over the world, but especially to London and the Florida Keys. Ed was a Mississippi State fan and loved watching the Bulldogs play football. He is going to be missed by all who knew him.
Pallbearers will be Harry Hodges, Phillip Pitts, Weston Williams and Tyler Poole.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of West Alabama.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on July 26, 2019