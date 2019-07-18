Home

VAN HOOSE & STEELE
2615 STILLMAN BLVD.
TUSCALOOSA, AL 35401
(205) 759-5736
Viewing
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
VAN HOOSE & STEELE
2615 STILLMAN BLVD.
TUSCALOOSA, AL 35401
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
VAN HOOSE & STEELE
2615 STILLMAN BLVD.
TUSCALOOSA, AL 35401
View Map
Reposing
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
First Baptist Church
1401 12th Street
Northport, AL
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
First Baptist Church
1401 12th Street
Northport, AL
View Map
More Obituaries for Edward Jenkins,
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deacon Edward Lee Jenkins, Sr.

Deacon Edward Lee Jenkins, Sr. Obituary
TUSCALOOSA -Deacon Edward Lee Jenkins, Sr., age 90, died Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Hospice of West Alabama. Community viewing will be Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Van Hoose & Steele Funeral Home, Inc., 2615 Stillman Blvd, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401 from 12 noon until 5 p.m. with the family receiving friends from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m.
A Celebration of Life will be held 12 noon Friday, July 19, 2019 at First Baptist Church 1401 12th Street, Northport, AL 35476. The remains of Deacon Jenkins will be in repose at the church from 11 a.m. until 12 noon. The Officiant and Euloglist, Pastor Carlos Calhoun. Burial will follow in Cedar Oak Memorial Park.
These services are licensed by Van Hoose & Steele Funeral Home, Inc. Inc. under the direction of Marzett Hinton, LFD/Emb.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on July 18, 2019
