Services
Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North
4905 Highway 69 North
Northport, AL 35473
(205) 339-2600
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North
4905 Highway 69 North
Northport, AL 35473
Service
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North
4905 Highway 69 North
Northport, AL 35473
Edward R. Bennett Obituary
COKER - Edward R. Bennett "Mr. Ed", age 84, of Coker, Ala., died August 6, 2019 at Hunter Creek Health and Rehab. Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, August 11, 2019, at Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North with Bro. Charles Herring officiating. Burial will follow at Haygood United Methodist Church Cemetery with Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home North directing. Visitation will be 6 p.m. -8 p.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019, at the funeral home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Doc and Cleo Bennett; sixteen brothers and sisters; son, Little Eddie; one grandchild; and one great-grandchild.
He is survived by his wife, Sue Bennett, children, Barry Bennett (Marilyn), Sonia Christian, Greg Bennett (Debbie), Donna Massey (Buddy), Scott Callahan (Trudy), Missy Booth (Chris); nineteen grandchildren; and twenty-nine great-grandchildren.
He served his community for many years as owner of Bennett's and Bullock's, Bennett's Big and Tall, also as manager of Lee's Big and Tall. He loved the constant banter with his customers and dressing the athletes and business community of Tuscaloosa.
Pallbearers will be Chris Booth, Buddy Massey, Chris Avery, Kevin Skelton, Jake Bennett and Jacob Jarman.
Honorary pallbearers are the Holt High School Class of 1955 - where he spent his high school career as quarterback of the Ironman football team- Dr. Keith Debell, Dr. Ross Vaughn, employees of Hunter Creek Nursing Home and neighbors of Belaire Estates.
Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 9, 2019
