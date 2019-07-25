NORTHPORT – Edward Wendell Shirley, age 79, passed away July 23, 2019, at home. He was the son of the late Margaret and Grady Shirley of Northport.

He is survived by his children, Todd Shirley (Ginger), Johanna Rose Shirley, and Ryan Edward Shirley (Karen). Grandchildren are Audrey Rose Higgins (Pat), Allison Lay (John Tanner), Adrian Shirley, Savannah Shirley, Will Shirley, Julianna Rose Barksdale, Austin Lancaster and Adam Lancaster. Great-grandchildren are Josie Lay, Stella Lay, and Alayna Jayne Driver. Brothers are Gary Shirley, Hilary Shirley and Mark Shirley (Jane); sister, Carol Booth (Randy) and numerous nieces, nephews, all cousins and Jayne Rose Shirley the mother of his three children.

Special friends include John Plott, Ronald Davis (cousin), Roland Pugh, Gene Ray Taylor, Dr. Phillip Bobo, Walter Ivory, Stan Pate, Wilbur Hurst, Kelly and John Vaughan, Doug Hollyhand and Scott Moore; lead Pastor of First Wesleyan Church.

He attended Tuscaloosa County High School. He established Shirley Concrete Company in 1959, at the age of 20, and continued operation until 2016. He and John Plott partnered in many successful commercial and residential real estate developments and forged a special lifelong friendship. He was a member of First Wesleyan Church.

He was happiest when he was working, traveling and designing and consulting with Gomaco Corporation of Ida Grove, Iowa on machinery and equipment. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren, especially during their Thursday night dinners.

Pallbearers will be Steven Shirley, Ed Shirley, Danny Barringer, Brandon Booth, Austin Lancaster and Adam Lancaster.

Special thank you to all former employees and friends of Shirley Concrete Company and loving caregivers Annie Norwood, Bernice Watkins and Diane Upton.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Macedonia United Methodist Church, Hwy 69 N, Northport, AL 35475.

Services will be 12 noon Friday, July 26, 2019 at First Wesleyan Church with Associate Pastor John Vaughan and Pastor Scott Moore officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 noon prior to services at the church. Magnolia Chapel North Funeral Home handling services. Published in Tuscaloosa News on July 25, 2019