TUSCALOOSA - Eileen J. Hendricks, age 101, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away August 5, 2020 at Hospice of West Alabama. Her final resting place will be at Fairview Memorial Gardens.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Troy Hendricks; parents, Charles and Marie Jurries; sisters, Melrose White and Fern Power.

She is survived by her daughter, Mari-Ann Roth of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; brother, Charles Jurries of Tulsa, Okla.; and grandchildren, Cole Graue of Charlotte, N.C., Steve Roth of Canton, Mich., Erica Hughes, Arkadelphia, Ark.; Shayla Mills of Northport, Ala., and Tara Traina of Mont.

Eileen J. Hendricks was born September 30, 1918 in Orient, S.D. At the age of 101 years and 11 months, Eileen passed away peacefully at Hospice of West Alabama. During her childhood, she saw banks closing, crop failures, locust swarming, sandstorms that piled sand high as fence posts and snow as high as telephone poles, and studied by gas light. She remembered how neighbors always helped each other. She graduated from high school as the only senior and received a $50 scholarship. Eileen received her BS degree from the University of Arkansas and became an elementary school teacher. She belonged to many groups, clubs, and enjoyed volunteer work. She was a huge Razorback fan but became an Alabama fan after moving to Tuscaloosa. She enjoyed entertaining, playing bridge, dancing, and enjoyed life. She was awarded the Fayetteville Public School Hall of Honor Award.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice of West Alabama and PARA dog park (Sokol).





