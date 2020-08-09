1/1
Eileen J. Hendricks
TUSCALOOSA - Eileen J. Hendricks, age 101, of Tuscaloosa, Ala., passed away August 5, 2020 at Hospice of West Alabama. Her final resting place will be at Fairview Memorial Gardens.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Troy Hendricks; parents, Charles and Marie Jurries; sisters, Melrose White and Fern Power.
She is survived by her daughter, Mari-Ann Roth of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; brother, Charles Jurries of Tulsa, Okla.; and grandchildren, Cole Graue of Charlotte, N.C., Steve Roth of Canton, Mich., Erica Hughes, Arkadelphia, Ark.; Shayla Mills of Northport, Ala., and Tara Traina of Mont.
Eileen J. Hendricks was born September 30, 1918 in Orient, S.D. At the age of 101 years and 11 months, Eileen passed away peacefully at Hospice of West Alabama. During her childhood, she saw banks closing, crop failures, locust swarming, sandstorms that piled sand high as fence posts and snow as high as telephone poles, and studied by gas light. She remembered how neighbors always helped each other. She graduated from high school as the only senior and received a $50 scholarship. Eileen received her BS degree from the University of Arkansas and became an elementary school teacher. She belonged to many groups, clubs, and enjoyed volunteer work. She was a huge Razorback fan but became an Alabama fan after moving to Tuscaloosa. She enjoyed entertaining, playing bridge, dancing, and enjoyed life. She was awarded the Fayetteville Public School Hall of Honor Award.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice of West Alabama and PARA dog park (Sokol).


Published in Tuscaloosa News on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tuscaloosa Memorial Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory - Tuscaloosa
5434 Old Birmingham Highway
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
(205) 553-3141
Memories & Condolences
August 8, 2020
She was a wonderful Lady and a good Friend. I send thoughts and prayers to her Family
Marilyn Eason
Friend
