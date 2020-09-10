Elaine Marie Newman Averette
Tuscaloosa - Elaine Marie Newman Averette age 57, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020 at DCH after a long and courageous battle with COVID-19. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bryant and Geraldine Newman.
Elaine is survived by her loving husband, Paul Anthony Averette, sons, Daniel Joseph Brewer, Andrew Alexander Bonner and Beau Anthony Averette (Holly); daughter, Alexis Nicole Bonner; her in-laws, Charles and Lola Averette. She also leaves behind grandchildren Gabriel Holden Brewer, Christian Anthony Averette, Emmalyn Dean Averette and Samuel Alexander Averette.
Elaine graduated from Waldron High School in Waldron, Arkansas and studied music at Arkansas Tech. In 2019, she earned a certificate of Issue Focused Minister from the Foundation Ministry in Birmingham, Ala.
She was a devoted wife and mother. Elaine loved spending time with her family and friends from Church of the Highlands. She enjoyed hiking, being outdoors and traveling to new destinations. She was also an avid hot cocoa drinker. Her greatest joys in life were caring for her husband and children, helping women find freedom in Jesus and showing the genuine love of Jesus to others. Elaine was always happy to open their home to host college students and adults for small group meetings, faithful in showing Jesus's love for them.
A celebration of Elaine's life and legacy, officiated by Pastor Bubba Massey, will be held at Church of the Highlands, Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11:00 am.
The family would like to extend their appreciation and love to all that have prayed, sent messages and showed support during this time. A very special thank you to "Laney's troopers" that held numerous worship and prayer vigils as Elaine fought the good fight - a fight she won by now spending eternity with Jesus.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Highlands College 1701 Lee Branch Lane Birmingham, AL 35242 or www.highlandscollege.com
